COVID-19: J&K logs 1 death, 685 fresh cases

Srinagar: The daily count of COVID-19 cases continues to surge with one death and 685 fresh cases being reported in J&K on Thursday.
The number of active cases across J&K has also swelled to 4315 - 2361 in the Kashmir division and 1954 in the Jammu division.
Of the total cases, 423 were reported from the Kashmir division and 262 from the Jammu division.
Srinagar district reported 212 cases, the highest among all districts.
The number of active positive cases has reached 1395, making the situation worrisome.
Meanwhile, the new cases have taken the total COVID-19 cases in J&K to 4,62,633 – 2,91,851 in the Kashmir division and 1,70,782 in the Jammu division.
Meanwhile, the fresh death reported on Thursday has taken the toll to 4766 - 2428 in Kashmir and 2338 in the Jammu division.
The daily count of active positive cases has witnessed a massive surge in the last few weeks.
The number of active positive cases in Kashmir has reached 2361 while the Jammu division has 1954 active cases.
The number of active positive cases in Baramulla has swelled to 520.
Giving the district-wise breakup, an official spokesman said that Jammu district reported 147 cases, Baramulla 96, Budgam 52, Kupwara 22, Udhampur 21, Rajouri and Bandipora 17 each, Doda 14, Poonch 13, Ramban 12, Samba and Anantnag 10 each, Kathua nine, Ganderbal and Kulgam six cases each, Pulwama two, and Reasi reported one case.
No fresh case was reported from the Shopian district.
Meanwhile, around 443 COVID-19 infected persons recovered during the last 24 hours including 212 from the Kashmir division and 231 from the Jammu division. During the last 24 hours, 11,068 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered.