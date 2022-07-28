COVID-19: J&K logs 1 death, 685 fresh cases

Srinagar: The daily count of COVID-19 cases continues to surge with one death and 685 fresh cases being reported in J&K on Thursday.

The number of active cases across J&K has also swelled to 4315 - 2361 in the Kashmir division and 1954 in the Jammu division.

Of the total cases, 423 were reported from the Kashmir division and 262 from the Jammu division.

Srinagar district reported 212 cases, the highest among all districts.

The number of active positive cases has reached 1395, making the situation worrisome.