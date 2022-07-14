COVID-19: J&K logs 165 new cases

Notably, at least 165 persons tested positive for COVID-19 across J&K on Thursday which is an increase by 25 cases compared to a day earlier.

As per the government figures of the total cases, 53 cases were from the Kashmir division and 112 from the Jammu division.

Providing district-wise breakup for the positive cases, the figures reveal that Jammu reported 92 cases which is highest among all districts followed by 43 cases reported from Srinagar district.

Udhampur district reported seven cases, Kathua six, Ganderbal five, Samba four, Anantnag two while one case each was reported from Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Baramulla, Kupwara and Pulwama districts. However no fresh cases were reported from seven districts across J&K.

The official figures reveal that the number of active positive cases in J&K has reached 815 – 312 in the Kashmir division and 503 in the Jammu division.

The figures reveal that 119 persons who were infected with coronavirus and had recovered were discharged from various hospitals including 44 from the Kashmir division and 75 from the Jammu division.