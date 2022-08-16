COVID-19 | J&K logs 2 deaths, 273 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded two covid deaths and 273 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of which 87 percent cases were reported from Kashmir alone.

Also, two deaths- one each from Jammu and Kashmir division were also reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the official figures, out of all cases 239 cases were reported from Kashmir and 34 cases were reported from Jammu division, taking the tally to 474055.

Notably, the daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike from the past few weeks which has raised concern over strict implementation of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

However, the number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a dwindling trend for the past few days. The number of active cases has gone down to 4154-- 693 in Jammu and 3461 in Kashmir as compared to 4463 active cases reported a day before.

The two fresh deaths have taken the toll to 4779-2347 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 580 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 62 from Jammu division and 518 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 464542.