COVID-19 | J&K logs 2 deaths, 273 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded two covid deaths and 273 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of which 87 percent cases were reported from Kashmir alone.
Also, two deaths- one each from Jammu and Kashmir division were also reported in the last 24 hours.
As per the official figures, out of all cases 239 cases were reported from Kashmir and 34 cases were reported from Jammu division, taking the tally to 474055.
Notably, the daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike from the past few weeks which has raised concern over strict implementation of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
However, the number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a dwindling trend for the past few days. The number of active cases has gone down to 4154-- 693 in Jammu and 3461 in Kashmir as compared to 4463 active cases reported a day before.
The two fresh deaths have taken the toll to 4779-2347 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, 580 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 62 from Jammu division and 518 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 464542.
Over the past few weeks there is no let up in the surge in the Covid-19 cases in Kashmir which made the situation worrisome. The Kashmir region is showing a spike in daily count of cases despite the government directives in place to combat the spread of the infection.
In wake of the continuous spike in daily count of cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all the districts by the concerned administration.
As per the district wise breakup, Baramulla district has recorded 96 cases, highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases has reached 1509 from the last 24 hours.
Srinagar district has reported 60 cases while the number of active cases in the district is 1076. The Jammu district has reported 11 cases.
Meanwhile Kupwara district reported 16 cases, Budgam 29, Anantnag reported 23 cases, Kulgam district reported one case while five cases were reported from Bandipora and nine cases were reported from Pulwama district.
However, no fresh cases were reported from Ganderbal and Shopian districts.
Three cases each were reported from Udhampur and Rajouri districts while 14 cases were reported from Ramban district.
One case was reported from Samba district while two cases were reported from Kathua district. However no fresh cases were reported from Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Reasi districts.
Notably, the J&K government has cautioned the heads of the health institutions and have directed the concerned to speed up testing as well.
The Covid experts have raised concern over the continuous surge in Covid and urged people to adopt preventive measures besides adhering to Covid-19 protocol which are already in place.