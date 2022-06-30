COVID-19: J&K logs 83 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Thursday logged 83 new COVID-19 cases although no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.
An official spokesman said 59 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu and 24 from Kashmir.
Giving district-wise breakup for positive cases, the spokesman said Jammu reported 49 cases - the highest among all districts followed by 19 cases from Srinagar, three from Kathua, two each from Samba, Poonch, Udhampur, and Baramulla while Rajouri, Budgam, Kulgam, and Kupwara reported one case each.
No fresh cases were reported from nine other districts of J&K. The number of active positive cases in J&K now is 493 - 353 in the Jammu division and 140 in the Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, 37 persons – 22 from Jammu and 15 from Kashmir - recovered from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the doctors called for precautions and stressed wearing face masks to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.
“There is nothing to panic but precautions are important. People should not compromise on wearing face masks and should wash their hands frequently. These are some minimal things with lots of benefits to avoid the spread of the virus,” critical care expert, Dr Showkat Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir.
“There should be stress for use of masks and people should avoid unnecessary visits to the hospitals as well.” Dr Shah said people should take all precautions while visiting shopping malls, maintain distance, and ensure the wearing of face masks.
“All precautions should be followed in gatherings. There should be strictness for wearing face masks,” he said. About the schools, Dr Shah said that the students should wear face masks and parents should keep their wards at home in case they develop any symptoms.
“There should be no panic at all but parents as responsible citizens should keep their children at home in case he or she develops any symptoms. Otherwise, it can spread among others too,” he said.
Dr Shah said in case anyone develops any symptoms of viral infections, they should immediately go for testing adding that the government had set up testing facilities at all the places wherever needed.