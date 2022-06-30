COVID-19: J&K logs 83 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Thursday logged 83 new COVID-19 cases although no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.

An official spokesman said 59 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu and 24 from Kashmir.

Giving district-wise breakup for positive cases, the spokesman said Jammu reported 49 cases - the highest among all districts followed by 19 cases from Srinagar, three from Kathua, two each from Samba, Poonch, Udhampur, and Baramulla while Rajouri, Budgam, Kulgam, and Kupwara reported one case each.