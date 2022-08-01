COVID-19 | J&K records 1 death, 397 new cases

Srinagar: One person died of COVID-19 while 397 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported across Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.
The government said that the death of one person was reported in the Jammu division, taking the death toll of COVID-19 in J&K to 4772 - 2429 in Kashmir and 2343 in Jammu.
It said that of the total 397 cases, 275 cases were reported from the Kashmir division and 122 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in J&K to 4,65,163 – 2,93,634 from the Kashmir division and 1,71,529 from Jammu division.
Providing the district-wise break up of COVID-19 positive cases, an official spokesman said that Srinagar district reported 105 cases, Baramulla 88, Jammu district 80, Anantnag 21, Kupwara 18, Budgam 13, Bandipora, Kulgam, and Pulwama 10 cases each, Ramban eight, Rajouri and Samba reported seven cases each, Udhampur and Kathua six cases each, and Doda and Poonch four cases each while no fresh cases were reported from Ganderbal, Shopian, Kishtwar, and Reasi districts.
While the daily count of cases was lesser than Sunday, the number of active positive cases also decreased to 4551 from 4859 during the past 24 hours.
The number of active cases in the Kashmir division now is 2929 and 1622 in the Jammu division.
Meanwhile, the Srinagar district is witnessing a spike in the number of active positive cases and around 1494 cases are active positive in the district.
An official spokesman said that around 704 persons - 417 from the Kashmir division and 287 from the Jammu division – who were infected with COVID-19 recovered during the last 24 hours.
The spokesman said that around 9205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered and 11,513 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, medicos have repeatedly cautioned people to adhere to COVID-19 SoPs and isolate themselves in case they develop any symptoms of the virus.
Also, wearing face masks has been made mandatory in every district.
However, there is no strict enforcement from the authorities for the implementation of the directions to prevent the community spread of the virus.