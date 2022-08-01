COVID-19 | J&K records 1 death, 397 new cases

Srinagar: One person died of COVID-19 while 397 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported across Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

The government said that the death of one person was reported in the Jammu division, taking the death toll of COVID-19 in J&K to 4772 - 2429 in Kashmir and 2343 in Jammu.

It said that of the total 397 cases, 275 cases were reported from the Kashmir division and 122 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in J&K to 4,65,163 – 2,93,634 from the Kashmir division and 1,71,529 from Jammu division.