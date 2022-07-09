COVID-19: J&K reports 146 positive cases

Srinagar: One person died of COVID-19 while 146 tested positive for the novel coronavirus across J&K on Saturday, the government said.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the death was reported from the Jammu division.
He said that of the 146 COVID-19 positive cases 56 were from the Kashmir division and 90 from the Jammu division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, he said that Jammu district reported 67 cases, Srinagar 45, Udhampur nine, Samba six, Ganderbal, Poonch, and Budgam four cases each, Kathua and Baramulla two cases each, Rajouri, Doda, and Shopian one case each while no other district across J&K reported any new case.
The spokesman said that J&K now has 754 active COVID-19 positive cases, 284 in the Kashmir division and 470 in the Jammu division.
He said that 83 persons who were infected with COVID-19 had recovered.