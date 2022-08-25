COVID-19 | J&K reports 2 deaths, 229 cases

Srinagar: Two persons died of COVID-19 while 229 tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the government said Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the two deaths were reported from the Jammu division.

This has taken the overall death tally in J&K to 4781 - 2432 in the Kashmir division and 2349 in the Jammu division.

The spokesman said that of the 229 fresh positive cases of COVID-19, 188 were from the Kashmir division and 41 from the Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 4,76,932.