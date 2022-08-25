COVID-19 | J&K reports 2 deaths, 229 cases

Srinagar: Two persons died of COVID-19 while 229 tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the government said Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the two deaths were reported from the Jammu division.
This has taken the overall death tally in J&K to 4781 - 2432 in the Kashmir division and 2349 in the Jammu division.
The spokesman said that of the 229 fresh positive cases of COVID-19, 188 were from the Kashmir division and 41 from the Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 4,76,932.
Providing district-wise breakup of COVID-19 positive cases, the spokesman said that in the Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 61 cases, Budgam 31, Baramulla 30, Kulgam 19, Anantnag 15, Kupwara 14, Pulwama seven, Ganderbal five, Bandipora four while Shopian reported two cases.
He said that in the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 22 cases, Samba seven, Udhampur four, Kathua and Ramban three each, Doda and Poonch one each, while Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Reasi reported no fresh case on Thursday.
The spokesman said 395 more COVID-19 patients recovered on Thursday and were discharged from various hospitals including 304 from the Kashmir division and 91 from the Jammu division.
This has brought down the active positive cases in J&K to 2001 - 1669 in Kashmir division and 331 in Jammu division.