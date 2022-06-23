COVID-19| J&K reports 38 new cases

Srinagar: Thirty-eight fresh positive cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Thursday, the government said.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that of the 38 cases, 25 were from the Jammu division and 13 from the Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, he said that Jammu reported 21 cases, Srinagar seven, Samba and Kupwara three each, Budgam two, Ganderbal and Kathua one each while no other district across reported any fresh case.