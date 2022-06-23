COVID-19| J&K reports 38 new cases

Srinagar: Thirty-eight fresh positive cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Thursday, the government said.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that of the 38 cases, 25 were from the Jammu division and 13 from the Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, he said that Jammu reported 21 cases, Srinagar seven, Samba and Kupwara three each, Budgam two, Ganderbal and Kathua one each while no other district across reported any fresh case.
The spokesman said 27 persons also recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 15 from the Jammu division and 12 from the Kashmir division.
He said that J&K now has 220 active positive cases – 141 in the Jammu division and 79 in the Kashmir division.
The spokesman said that 4755 persons had died of COVID-19 in J&K – 2330 in the Jammu division and 2425 in the Kashmir division.