COVID-19: J&K reports 71 cases

Srinagar: A total of 71 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the government said.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that of these 27 were from the Kashmir division and 44 from the Jammu division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the spokesman said that Jammu district reported 43 cases, Srinagar 21, Kulgam six, and Samba one case while no other district across J&K reported any fresh case.
He said 68 persons who were infected with COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 18 from the Kashmir division and 50 from the Jammu division.
The spokesman said 738 persons were now active COVID-19 positive including 306 in the Kashmir division and 432 in the Jammu division
A total of 4758 persons died of COVID-19 across J&K - 2425 in the Kashmir division and 2333 in the Jammu division.