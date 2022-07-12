COVID-19: J&K reports 71 cases

Srinagar: A total of 71 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the government said.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that of these 27 were from the Kashmir division and 44 from the Jammu division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the spokesman said that Jammu district reported 43 cases, Srinagar 21, Kulgam six, and Samba one case while no other district across J&K reported any fresh case.