COVID-19 | J&K reports 76 fresh cases

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 59 persons infected with COVID-19 including 19 from the Kashmir division and 40 from the Jammu division have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

He said that J&K has 578 active positive cases – 173 in the Kashmir division and 405 in the Jammu division, while 4756 persons – 2425 in the Kashmir division and 2331 in the Jammu division - died of the deadly virus.