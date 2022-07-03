COVID-19 | J&K reports 76 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 76 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, the government said Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that of the 76 cases, 30 were from the Kashmir division and 46 from the Jammu division. Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, he said that Jammu reported 33 cases, Srinagar 28, Kathua 10, Samba two, Rajouri, Baramulla, and Budgam one case each while no other district across J&K reported any fresh case.
Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 59 persons infected with COVID-19 including 19 from the Kashmir division and 40 from the Jammu division have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
He said that J&K has 578 active positive cases – 173 in the Kashmir division and 405 in the Jammu division, while 4756 persons – 2425 in the Kashmir division and 2331 in the Jammu division - died of the deadly virus.