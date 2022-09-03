COVID-19 | J&K reports fresh 137 positive cases

The Bulletin further said that out of 26485715 test results available, 478220samples have tested positive and 26007495 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 8890 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6698852 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 169 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 966in isolation and 387 in home surveillance. Besides, 6692548 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

