COVID-19 | J&K reports fresh 137 positive cases

Srinagar: Fresh 137 COVID positive cases were reported in J&K today.
According to an official bulletin, 28 cases were reported from Jammu division and 109 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases , the said that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 39 cases, Baramulla reported 18 cases, Budgam 22 cases, Pulwama reported seven case, Kupwara reported four cases, Anantnag reported one case, Bandipora reported two cases, Ganderbal reported two cases, Kulgam reported 14 cases while as Shopian also reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 10 cases, Rajouri one, Doda two, , Samba nine, Kishtwar four,and Poonch two.
Moreover, 210 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 36 from Jammu division and 174 from Kashmir division.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 478220 positive cases, 966 are Active Positive (246 in Jammu Division and 720 in Kashmir Division), 472472 have recovered and 4782 have died; 2350 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin also informs that 10,805 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 24357096 till date.
The Bulletin further said that out of 26485715 test results available, 478220samples have tested positive and 26007495 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 8890 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.
Till date 6698852 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 169 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 966in isolation and 387 in home surveillance. Besides, 6692548 persons have completed their surveillance period.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in
