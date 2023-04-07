COVID-19 | Patient numbers in Kashmir hospitals increase in last few weeks

"I think this is the high time to be prepared for any wave as the behaviour of this virus is uncertain. We have designated two wards as COVID-19, which will be available for the COVID-19 positive patients. Besides, we have enough oxygen facilities as well,” Dr Nazir said.

He said that the COVID-19 positive patients were predominantly showing upper and lower respiratory tract infections, flu-like symptoms including fever, sore throat, and runny nose.

“Patients should follow the CAB to prevent the spread of infections," Dr Nazir said.