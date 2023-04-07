COVID-19 | Patient numbers in Kashmir hospitals increase in last few weeks

Srinagar, Apr 7: The hospitals in Kashmir during the last few weeks have seen an increase in the number of hospitalisations of COVID-19 patients.
Till Thursday, the active COVID-19 cases in J&K were 238.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Head of the Department (HoD) at CD Hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah said that they had intensified testing the samples of patients which shows more patients have been infected with the virus.
He said that there had been a surge in COVID cases since few days compared to the previous month.
"I think this is the high time to be prepared for any wave as the behaviour of this virus is uncertain. We have designated two wards as COVID-19, which will be available for the COVID-19 positive patients. Besides, we have enough oxygen facilities as well,” Dr Nazir said.
He said that the COVID-19 positive patients were predominantly showing upper and lower respiratory tract infections, flu-like symptoms including fever, sore throat, and runny nose.
“Patients should follow the CAB to prevent the spread of infections," Dr Nazir said.
According to the official data of CD Hospital Srinagar, at least six COVID-19 patients are reported at Outpatient Department (OPD) every day.
However, doctors at SKIMS Soura said that there had been a slight surge in the number of patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with the majority of them having an associated headache and myalgias.
The doctors have cautioned people to remain alert and follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
Recently, DHSK has also asked its Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to increase testing including RT-PCR and establish flu clinics at all the health institutions in every district as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
To recheck the oxygen generating equipment and COVID-19 related facilities in the hospitals, J&K is going to start a mock drill related to COVID preparations on April 10 in health institutions as per the directions from the Government of India.