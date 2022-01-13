COVID-19 protocols go for a toss in Shopian

Shopian: The COVID-19 protocols in south Kashmir’s Shopian town have gone for a toss with only a scant number of people following the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Despite a significant uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, most people in the town could be seen without masks.

Although the district administration on Wednesday inspected several markets and slapped fines on many violators, the move seemed to have a little effect.