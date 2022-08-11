COVID-19 SURGE CONTINUES | 1 death, 637 fresh cases reported in J&K

Srinagar: COVID-19 surge continues and J&K on Thursday reported one death and 637 fresh cases.
As per the official figures, out of total cases, Kashmir has registered 82 percent of the cases making the situation worrisome while the daily count of cases in Jammu is witnessing a dwindling trend.
Out of total cases, 112 cases were reported from Jammu division while 525 cases were reported from Kashmir division taking the tally to 472011.
One fresh death from Kashmir division has taken the death toll to 4777-2346 in Jammu division and 2431 in Kashmir division.
Moreover, 670 more COVID -19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 174 from Jammu division and 496 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 462341.
Notably the number of active cases in J&K has reached 4893- 922 in Jammu division and 3971 in Kashmir division.
Over the past few weeks there is no let up in the surge in the COVID -19 cases which made the situation worrisome.
In wake of the continuous spike in daily count of cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all the districts by the concerned administration.
However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) which has contributed to the spread of the virus.
As per the district wise break up, Baramulla district has recorded 178 cases highest among all districts across J&K. Also the number of active cases has swelled up to 1645 in the district.
Srinagar district has reported 174 cases while the number of active cases has reached 1373.Also, Jammu district has reported 65 cases as well.
Meanwhile Kupwara district reported 28 cases, Budgam 58, Anantnag 16 and 32 cases were reported in Kulgam district. Bandipora reported nine cases, Ganderbal six while two cases were reported from Shopian district and 22 cases were reported from Pulwama district.
Ramban reported six cases, Kishtwar 13, Samba district reported four cases, Rajouri reported five cases, Doda 11 and three cases were reported from Udhampur district.
Two cases were reported from Poonch district and three cases from Kathua district as well. However no fresh cases were reported from Reasi district.
As already reported by this newspaper, the J&K government has already cautioned the heads of the health institutions and have directed the concerned to speed up testing as well.
Meanwhile, the experts have raised concern over the continuous surge in Covid saying that people were behaving ignorant by not following Covid-19 protocol.
"Covid cases are increasing on a daily basis. Apart from maintaining a social distance, hand hygiene and other SoPs, If we identify the symptoms on time it is the best way in stopping the spread of the virus in the community," said a renowned critical care expert Dr Showkat Ahmad Shah.
He said opting for isolation or treatment was an important step in combating the spread of the Covid-19 after developing symptoms.
He said the symptoms of COVID are feeling Unwell, loss of smell and taste, fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, headache, breathing problems, chest pain, tightness of chest and difficulty while breathing. "It is advisable that you get tested for Covid-19 as soon as you identify symptoms," he said.