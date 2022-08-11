COVID-19 SURGE CONTINUES | 1 death, 637 fresh cases reported in J&K

Srinagar: COVID-19 surge continues and J&K on Thursday reported one death and 637 fresh cases.

As per the official figures, out of total cases, Kashmir has registered 82 percent of the cases making the situation worrisome while the daily count of cases in Jammu is witnessing a dwindling trend.

Out of total cases, 112 cases were reported from Jammu division while 525 cases were reported from Kashmir division taking the tally to 472011.

One fresh death from Kashmir division has taken the death toll to 4777-2346 in Jammu division and 2431 in Kashmir division.

Moreover, 670 more COVID -19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 174 from Jammu division and 496 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 462341.