COVID-19 vaccination booster drive begins in J&K

In Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather inaugurated the drive at PHC Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.

The Director Health Kashmir, on the occasion said that the preference in the booster jabs was being given to health care workers given the vulnerability of infection they face.

"If our healthcare care workers remain safe, we can keep public safe and all eligible population must come forward and get booster doses," he said.