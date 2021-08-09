COVID-19 vaccination certificate now available through WhatsApp

Presently, people have to download their vaccination certificates by logging into the CoWin portal.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has been attacking the government over its Covid management, praised it for deciding to deliver vaccination certificates via WhatsApp.