COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 starts today

Besides, the government has also decided to waive the condition of comorbidity for those above 60 years in order to receive the precaution dose.

"Taking the COVID-19 vaccination campaign forward, under the ' #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' campaign led by PM @NarendraModi ji, the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60+ age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12 to 14 years age group in an interval of 28 days, the guidelines said.

As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.