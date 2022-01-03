COVID-19 vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins in J&K

As per officials, an estimated 8.33 lakh children are scheduled to be inoculated in the fresh vaccination drive at 308 caccination sites in Jammu division and 514 in Kashmir division.

Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department Vivek Bharadvaj kick-started vaccination drive in Kashmir at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh, Srinagar. A parallel drive was started from Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.