COVID-19 vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 3: Like the rest of India, J&K government Monday started the first vaccination drive for children between the age group of 15-18 years.
As per officials, an estimated 8.33 lakh children are scheduled to be inoculated in the fresh vaccination drive at 308 caccination sites in Jammu division and 514 in Kashmir division.
Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department Vivek Bharadvaj kick-started vaccination drive in Kashmir at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh, Srinagar. A parallel drive was started from Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
News agency KNO quoted ACS Vivek Bharadwaj saying the vaccination drive for children was a "special day for Kashmir".
The Additional CS said that he was "hopeful that union government will keep stock of vaccines available for us so that this process can be completed as soon as possible".
He said that the administration was are "fully prepared to tackle any eventuality as number of beds including ICU, ventilators have been increased by many times besides that oxygen supply has been increased by 10 times".
Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussian on the occasion said that supplementary exams will be held for those students who missed writing the papers due to contracting COVID-19.