COVID-19 vaccine likely to become annual affair: DAK

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccine would likely become an annual affair just like the flu vaccine.

“To keep COVID in check and stay ahead of new variants, people may need yearly shots as they do for the flu,” said DAK President Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan.

Dr Hassan said COVID-19 had entered into an endemic stage and become yet another infection joining many other diseases that people have learned to live with.

“Cases will wax and wane. Outbreaks will pop up here and there,” he said. “While primary vaccination is effective in preventing severe COVID infection, immunity wanes over time. Annual immunisation could prevent future societal disruptions and save lives.”

Dr Hassan said that autumn could be the optimal time to get the COVID-19 vaccine as COVID could eventually become seasonal similar to flu that peaks in autumn and winter.