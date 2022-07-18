COVID-19 vaccine protection short-lived, booster shots important: Study

The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the first to quantify the likelihood of future infection following natural infection or vaccination by the Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.

The researchers noted that the risk of breakthrough infections, in which a person becomes infected despite being vaccinated, depends on the vaccine type.

The study found that current mRNA vaccines -- Pfizer and Moderna -- offer the greatest duration of protection, nearly three times as long as that of natural infection and the Johnson & Johnson, and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.

"The mRNA vaccines produce the highest levels of antibody response and in our analysis confer more durable protection than other vaccines or exposures," said Jeffrey Townsend, a professor at Yale School of Public Health, US, and the study's lead author.