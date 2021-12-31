COVID can trigger self-attacking antibodies: Study

The study, published in the Journal of Translational Medicine, found that people with prior infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, have a wide variety of autoantibodies up to six months after they have fully recovered.

"These findings help to explain what makes Covid-19 an especially unique disease," said researcher Justyna Fert-Bober from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the US.

"These patterns of immune dysregulation could be underlying the different types of persistent symptoms we see in people who go on to develop the condition now referred to as long Covid-19," Bober added.

The study said that when people are infected with a virus or other pathogen, their bodies unleash proteins called antibodies that detect foreign substances and keep them from invading cells.