Covid case count irrelevant now: DAK

“Covid case numbers cause unnecessary panic and fear among people,” said DAK President and Influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said early in the pandemic daily case count was used as a metric because that time a rise in cases inevitably led to increase in hospitalization and death.

“But that has changed now,” he said adding with widespread immunity in the general population due to vaccination and natural immunity, most of the infections are mild and do not require hospitalization.

The DAK President said we have reached a point in the pandemic where we no longer need to identify and manage every single case of the virus.