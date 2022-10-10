Srinagar: As per a research study titled ‘Case Fatality Rate, Mortality Trends during Pandemic in Kashmir’ published in ‘Asian Journal of Medical Sciences’(AJMS), the researchers after undertaking in-depth analysis on the subject came to conclusion that the Covid Case Fatality Rate, in Kashmir declined with time despite new variants appearing and spreading rapidly.

The research on the topic was conducted by Tahir Ahmad Magray, Incharge Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK); Dr Umar Nazir, Dr Rouf Hussain Rather, Dr Feroz Ahmad Wani all Medical Officers who worked at DCCRK to give an overview of the entire situation as a result of Covid-19 pandemic, which disturbed life cycle, unleashed fear, consumed millions of lives across the world and brought nations on knees by halting normal activities.

Although the pandemic is almost over and receding back in its severity, it merited a case study to evaluate and examine how the worst nightmare in contemporary epoch acted and what happened during successive waves and multiple trends that were felt by people here in a geographically isolated region of Kashmir Division.