Covid in wildlife threatens emergence of new virus variant: WHO

The organisations urged authorities to adopt relevant regulations and recommend personnel working closely with wildlife to be trained to implement measures that reduce the risk of transmission between people and between people and animals.



The guidelines include the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and good hygiene practices around animals, including good hygiene practices for hunters and butchers.



While there is no evidence to back that eating meat can cause Covid, hunters should not track animals that appear sick or harvest those that are found dead, the statement read.



"Appropriate butchering and food preparing techniques, including proper hygiene practices, can limit transmission of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and other zoonotic pathogens," it added.



The organisations also urged countries to suspend the sale of captured live wild mammals in food markets as an emergency measure.