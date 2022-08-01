COVID infection may accelerate brain ageing

New York: Covid-19 infections may predispose individuals to developing irreversible neurological conditions, finds a study.

The study by Houston Methodist researchers showed that Covid infection may increase the likelihood of strokes and may increase the chance of developing persistent brain lesions that can lead to brain bleeding.

Covid-19 is known to invade and infect the brain, among other major organs. Several brain imaging studies on Covid victims and survivors have confirmed the formation of microbleed lesions in deeper brain regions related to our cognitive and memory functions.

In the review study, published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews, researchers have critically evaluated the possible chronic neuropathological outcomes in ageing and comorbid populations if timely therapeutic intervention is not implemented.