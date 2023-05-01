COVID infection raised risk of facial paralysis more than vax: Study

New York: COVID infection significantly raises risk of rare Bell's palsy more than vaccination against the infectious disease, according to an international team of researchers from US and Iran.

Bell's palsy is the sudden onset of one-sided facial paralysis. In the majority of cases (70 per cent), the condition resolves itself within six months without treatment and the chance of recovery is even higher (90 per cent) if patients receive early treatment with corticosteroids.

The findings, published in the JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery, comes amid several claims that COVID vaccination is linked with an increased incidence of the condition.

To probe the link, they conducted a first-ever systematic review and meta-analysis of 50 studies.

"The occurrence of Bell's palsy did not differ significantly between recipients of the Pfizer/BioNTech versus Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines," said corresponding author Amir Kheradmand, Department of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University in the US.