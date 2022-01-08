COVID may raise diabetes risk in children: CDC Study

A heightened risk of diabetes has already been seen among adults who recovered from Covid-19, according to some studies. Researchers in Europe have reported an increase in the number of children being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes since the pandemic started, the New York Times reported.



But the CDC study is among the first to examine large insurance claim databases in the US to estimate the prevalence of new diabetes diagnoses in children under 18 who had Covid-19 or were known to be infected with the Coronavirus, the report said.