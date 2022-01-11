Covid spike: GMC Srinagar suspends physical class work for MBBS, paramedical courses

Srinagar, Jan 11: Authorities at Government Medical College Srinagar on Tuesday suspended physical class work for MBBS and B Sc paramedical courses at the institution amid the prevailing COVID surge and threat of new virus variant Omicron.
An order issued to this effect on Tuesday by Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof Samia Rashid while directing for suspension of theory classes in respect of MBBS and B Sc paramedical courses, however said that online teaching and clinical postings shall continue as per the roster already issued by the respective departments.
The college on Monday cancelled winter vacation of faculty in view of the surge in the pandemic. SKIMS, Soura and Medical College Bemina also cancelled the winter vacation of faculty.
Like the rest of the country, J&K is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases even though only a few cases of the new virus variant Omicron have been detected in the UT so far.