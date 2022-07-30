COVID SURGE CONTINUES

Srinagar: The surge in COVID-19 continues as 703 fresh cases were reported on Saturday. Also two deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.
As per the official figures, out of total cases 212 cases were reported from Jammu division while 494 cases were reported from Kashmir division taking the tally to 464062.
Two deaths were reported from Jammu divisions taking the death toll to 4770-2341 in Jammu division and 2429 in Kashmir division.
Moreover, 458 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 212 from Jammu division and 246 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 454581.
Notably the number of active cases in J&K has swelled to 4711-1808 in Jammu division and 2903 in Kashmir division.
Over the past few weeks there is no let up in the surge in the Covid-19 cases which made the situation worrisome. In wake of the continuous spike in daily count of cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all the districts by the concerned administration.
However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) which has contributed to the spread of the virus.
As per the district wise break up, Srinagar district has recorded 240 cases which is highest among all districts across J&K. Also the number of active cases has swelled up to 1561 in the district.
Jammu district has reported 109 cases while the daily count of cases in Baramulla district has breached 100 mark and the active cases have swelled up to 687. The active cases have seen a major spike over the past few days in the district.
Meanwhile, Kupwara district reported 43 cases, Budgam 42, Anantnag 32, Kulgam 13, Bandipora 16, Ganderbal six while one case was reported from Shopian district. Meanwhile no fresh cases were reported from Pulwama district.
Kishtwar district reported 15 cases, Samba five, Rajouri 16, Doda 19, Udhampur 20, six cases each were reported from Poonch and Kathua district.
Ramban reported 11 cases and one case was reported from Reasi district.
While cases are on surge across J&K, the virus has started spreading in schools as well.
As already reported by this newspaper, the J&K government has already cautioned the heads of the health institutions and have directed the concerned to speed up testing as well.
Meanwhile, the experts have raised concern over the continuous surge in Covid saying that people were behaving ignorant by not following Covid-19 protocol.
"People have to be sensible and realise that precautions are must to avoid community spread of the virus," said a renowned critical care expert, Dr Showkat Shah.