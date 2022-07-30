COVID SURGE CONTINUES

Srinagar: The surge in COVID-19 continues as 703 fresh cases were reported on Saturday. Also two deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the official figures, out of total cases 212 cases were reported from Jammu division while 494 cases were reported from Kashmir division taking the tally to 464062.

Two deaths were reported from Jammu divisions taking the death toll to 4770-2341 in Jammu division and 2429 in Kashmir division.