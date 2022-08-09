COVID surge continues as J&K logs 626 fresh cases

Srinagar: There is no let up in the COVID surge in Jammu and Kashmir as 626 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases has swelled to 5146.

As per the official figures, out of all cases 82 percent of cases have been reported from Kashmir alone. Out of 626 cases 512 cases were reported from Kashmir and 114 from Jammu division, taking the tally to 470827.

Notably, the daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike from the past few weeks which has raised concern over strict implementation of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). Also the number of active cases in Kashmir increases on an average by 50 to 100 every day as the active cases have swelled at 5146 as compared to 5045 as reported a day before.

The number of active cases in Jammu is 1135 and 4011 in Kashmir division. The active cases have shown a dwindling trend in Jammu for the last few days.