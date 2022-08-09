COVID surge continues as J&K logs 626 fresh cases

Srinagar: There is no let up in the COVID surge in Jammu and Kashmir as 626 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases has swelled to 5146.
As per the official figures, out of all cases 82 percent of cases have been reported from Kashmir alone. Out of 626 cases 512 cases were reported from Kashmir and 114 from Jammu division, taking the tally to 470827.
Notably, the daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike from the past few weeks which has raised concern over strict implementation of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). Also the number of active cases in Kashmir increases on an average by 50 to 100 every day as the active cases have swelled at 5146 as compared to 5045 as reported a day before.
The number of active cases in Jammu is 1135 and 4011 in Kashmir division. The active cases have shown a dwindling trend in Jammu for the last few days.
The death toll has remained static at 4776-2346 in Jammu division and 2430 in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, 525 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 122 from Jammu division and 403 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 460905. Over the past few weeks there is no let up in the surge in the COVID-19 cases which made the situation worrisome. The Kashmir region is showing a spike in daily count of cases despite the government directives in place to combat the spread of the infection.
In wake of the continuous spike in daily count of cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all the districts by the concerned administration.
However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) which has contributed to the spread of the virus.
As per the district wise breakup,Srinagar district has reported 167 cases, highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases has swelled at 1549 in the district. The active cases have seen a major spike over the past few weeks in the district.
Baramulla district has recorded 105 cases and Jammu district has reported 72 cases.Meanwhile Kupwara district reported 64 cases, Budgam 81, Anantnag 22, Kulgam 19 and Bandipora 14. Ganderbal district reported 24 cases while one case was reported from Shopian district and 15 cases were reported from Pulwama district.
Kishtwar and Ramban district reported nine cases each while three cases each were reported from Kathua and Poonch districts.
Rajouri and Samba districts reported two cases each. Eight cases were reported from Doda district while Udhampur district reported five cases and one case was reported from Reasi district. The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kundbarao Pole earlier said the administration was worried and closely watching the evolving COVID-19 situation noting that the surge in daily count of cases was worrisome. Notably, the J&K government has cautioned the heads of the health institutions and have directed the concerned to speed up testing as well.
The experts have raised concern over the continuous surge in COVID and urged people to adopt preventive measures besides adhering to COVID-19 protocol which are already in place.