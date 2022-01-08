COVID surge: Three fresh deaths, 655 new cases reported in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 8: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 655 new COVID-19 cases- 263 in Kashmir and 392 in Jammu-even as two new deaths in Kashmir and one in Jammu were reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,43,965 while the death toll jumped to 4,537-2,334 in Kashmir and 2,203 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,36,446 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 162 in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 2982 active cases in J&K- 1332 in Kashmir and 1650 in Jammu.