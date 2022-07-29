COVID surge: Two fresh deaths, 727 cases in J&K

Srinagar, July 29: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 727 fresh COVID cases even as two more patients died in the last 24 hours, officials said.
They said that 206 cases from Jammu division and 521 from Kashmir division were reported taking the tally to 463359. One death each was reported from Kashmir and Jammu divisions taking the death toll to 4768-2339 in Jammu division and 2429 in Kashmir division.
Moreover, 572 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals-346 from Jammu division and 226 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 454123.
There are a total of 4468 active cases in J&K-1813 in Jammu Division and 2655 in Kashmir Division.