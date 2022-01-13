COVID test mandatory for patients, attendants in Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar Jan 13: Authorities in Kashmir on Thursday barred entry of patients and attendants into hospital premises in the valley without COVID-19 testing in view of a spike in infections and threat of new variant Omicron.
Kashmir valley on Tuesday reported the first cases of the highly infectious Omicron including an expecting mother from Uri area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
In view of the new threat and overall spike in cases, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq A Rather, in a circular issued on Thursday, asked all Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents across the valley to ensure COVID-19 SOPs are implemented at the health facilities in their respective jurisdictions.
"Besides, they will ensure that no patient/attendant is allowed in the hospital premises unless and until RAT testing is undertaken and masks are put on face by them properly, " the circular reads.
"However, in case of dire emergencies, need based protocols should be followed," it adds.