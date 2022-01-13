COVID test mandatory for patients, attendants in Kashmir hospitals

In view of the new threat and overall spike in cases, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq A Rather, in a circular issued on Thursday, asked all Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents across the valley to ensure COVID-19 SOPs are implemented at the health facilities in their respective jurisdictions.

"Besides, they will ensure that no patient/attendant is allowed in the hospital premises unless and until RAT testing is undertaken and masks are put on face by them properly, " the circular reads.