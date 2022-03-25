Covid variant worse than Omicron in next 2 years: UK epidemiologist

He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus - which now poses a similar death threat as flu - will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.



Whitty noted that the strain could cause "worse problems" than Omicron and the challenges from the current strain are "not by any means trivial", and its emergence could "significantly change our balance of risk".



Dismissing the idea that Covid has become endemic, he said it is incorrect to assume the virus has reached a "stable state" around the globe, despite easing restrictions by many countries.



"And there's a high chance that we will all be discussing, and I will be discussing with my colleagues, a new variant at some point in the next two years that actually significantly changes our balance of risk," he said.



"We could well end up with a new variant that produces worse problems than we've got with Omicron and the Omicron problems are by no means trivial," he added.