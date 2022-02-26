Covid vax effectiveness declines after 6 months without boosters: Study

New York, Feb 26: The effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine may substantially decline after six months if booster shots are not taken, according to a new study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.



The study indicated that vaccines were 94 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisation 50-100 days after receiving the shot but fell to 80.4 per cent 200-250 days later, with even more rapid declines after 250 days.

