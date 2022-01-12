Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within 5 minutes in air: Study

When this was lower than 50 per cent - similar to the relatively dry air found in many offices - the virus had lost around half of its infectivity within five seconds, after which the decline was slower and more steady, with a further 19 per cent loss over the next five minutes.

At 90 per cent humidity - roughly equivalent to a steam or shower room - the decline in infectivity was more gradual, with 52 per cent of particles remaining infectious after five minutes, dropping to about 10 per cent after 20 minutes, after which there was no difference between the two conditions.

But, the study showed that the temperature of the air made no difference to viral infectivity, contradicting the widely-held belief that viral transmission is lower at high temperatures, the report said.

"It means that if I'm meeting friends for lunch in a pub today, the primary (risk) is likely to be me transmitting it to my friends, or my friends transmitting it to me, rather than it being transmitted from someone on the other side of the room," said Reid.

This highlights the importance of wearing a mask in situations where people cannot physically distance, he added.

The researchers found the same effects across all three SARS-CoV-2 variants the team has tested so far, including Alpha. They hope to start experiments with the Omicron variant in the coming weeks, the report said.