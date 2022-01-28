COVID was in Europe weeks before first confirmed cases: Study

The virus was officially announced from an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, but reports claim it to have started in November.

But, the new study published in the Cambridge University Press epidemiology and infection journal claimed the virus was circulating in Norway in November 2019, whereas officially the virus was first detected in France in late January, Euronews reported.

Scientists at Akershus University Hospital near Oslo identified a positive coronavirus result in a blood sample taken from a pregnant woman on December 12, 2019 and said she was probably infected at the end of November or the beginning of December.

"Our findings change the history of the corona epidemic both in Norway and in the world," Anne Eskild, professor and chief physician at Akershus was quoted as saying.

"We actually found four out of 1,500 tests on pregnant women that were positive before the first case in France was diagnosed," she told Euronews.