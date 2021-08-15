COVID:19: Two new deaths, 97 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar Aug 15: Jammu and Kashmir Sunday reported 97 new COVID-19 cases while one fresh fatality each has been reported in Kashmir and Jammu divisions in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 76 cases were reported in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,422 while the death toll has reached 4,397.
A total of 3,17,737 have already recovered from the disease including the 110 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,288 active virus cases in J&K- 768 in Kashmir and 520 in Jammu.