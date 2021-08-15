COVID:19: Two new deaths, 97 fresh cases in J&K

As per data, 76 cases were reported in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,422 while the death toll has reached 4,397.

A total of 3,17,737 have already recovered from the disease including the 110 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,288 active virus cases in J&K- 768 in Kashmir and 520 in Jammu.