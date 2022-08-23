CPR Explained

GK: Give us a brief about CPR.

Dr Shah: CPR is an emergency procedure consisting of chest compressions often combined with artificial ventilation in an effort to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood Circulation & breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) delivers oxygen to the brain and other major organs until medical professionals arrive and can better administer care.

It can save the life of a person whose heart or breathing has stopped by heart attack. If you know CPR, you can save a life and keep a person from brain damage. It is an important skill to learn.

Nowadays we hear cardiac arrests occurring in young people doing gyms and while playing sports. Importantly, every gym, park, field pitch, playground and court should have an AED (Defibrillators) close at hand.

Ideally every high school student should be taught this CPR before graduating and you know if someone is going to be successfully brought back to life, it has to happen in the first few minutes that is why bystander CPR is so critical to know. Waiting for the ambulance might be too late.

Most of the time doctors declare a patient as brought dead in the hospital, most of the reason is time lost because of no bystander CPR.