CS e-inaugurates digital Cath lab at SKIMS Soura

Srinagar, Feb 11: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, on Saturday e-inaugurated a new digital cardiac cath lab at SKIMS Soura, officials said.
The Cath lab was procured at a cost of 8.5 crores and has led to a significant enhancement of the capacity of SKIMS in handling interventional cardiology procedures at SKIMS, said an official.
Established in 1982, the cardiology department is the flagship department in SKIMS and is one of the highest volume centres in the country for coronary interventions.
The centre does interventional procedures from the ages of 1 day to 90 years and is the only centre in the UT doing Pediatric cardiac interventions as also removal of infected pacemakers. The centre is the second leading centre for pacemaker placement in the country, said the official.
Dr Mehta dedicated the Cath Lab to the people of UT and emphasised that healthcare in J&K should evolve to such a level that no patient needs to go out of the UT for medical treatment.