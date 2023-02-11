CS inaugurates Rs 8.5 Cr digital cath lab for SKIMS

The Chief Secretary impressed on the health professionals to improve work ethics to improve satisfaction levels. He told them to work honestly and with integrity for the benefit of poor masses. He termed that the health sector is one of the foremost the priorities of the LG administration and the days are not far when people from outside would visit J&K for treatment instead of local people going outside the UT.

The Director SKIMS, Prof Parvaiz Koul revealed that the new digital cardiac catheterization lab dedicated to public today has been installed in the premier health Institute of the UT at a cost of Rs 8.5 Cr. He further informed that the Cath Lab would surely enhance the capacity of the Institute to perform the advanced interventional cardiology procedures that is going to bring respite to large number of patients here.