CT scan machine defunct at DH Handwara, people suffer

Kupwara, Feb 7: Patient care at the District Hospital Handwara has been hit due to the non-functional CT scan machine for over twenty days.

As a result of non availability of this vital diagnostic facility, patients are left with no choice other than moving to private clinics for the want of the facility.

The residents have expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to repair the machine even after the passage of three weeks. “The CT scan machine often faces glitches forcing patients to look for other alternatives. The existing machine happens to be an old one and often develops technical snags. I am unable to figure out why authorities are not taking concrete steps to replace this old machine with a new one,” a local social activist Abdul Rashid told Greater Kashmir.

“After establishment of Government Medical College, we were hopeful of advanced medical facilities at District Hospital Handwara but nothing like that can be seen on ground,” said another local.

District Development Council Member Rajwar Mir Sulaiman expressed his disappointment over the situation, adding that “people from across the district including border areas visit District Hospital Handwara for treatment but unfortunately they don’t get the proper facilities here”.

“If the CT scan had gone out of order in any other District Hospital, it would have been repaired within days but I don’t know why DH Handwara has been taken for granted by the higher authorities,” Mir added.