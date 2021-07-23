Cut down steroids to avoid bone death post Covid

While the condition is not new and is treatable, the incidences are on the rise as a side effect in the patients, who had Covid.

"The use of steroids during the treatment of Covid-19 which was a double-edged sword, is the suspect behind this unnatural bone damage. The excessive use of steroids causes marrow odema at bone ends and that cuts off its own blood supply," Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Jalandhar's NHS Hospital, Dr Shubhang Aggarwal, told IANS.

"While avascular necrosis (AVN) is otherwise also present after high dose steroids, the cases being reported now are definitely more in frequency and they seem to be induced by steroids," he added.

Bone death or AVN means temporary or permanent loss of blood supply to the bone. Treatment to this is to improve the blood supply and prevent the death of bone cells.