DAILY DAWN OF LIFE | LD Hospital welcomes 100 new lives each day

Srinagar, Jan 23: The Lal Ded Hospital, serving as a key maternity centre in Kashmir, has been a cornerstone for childbirth, consistently managing approximately 100 deliveries every day.

With a bed capacity of 750, the hospital sees an estimated 100 births daily, making it a pivotal institution for maternity care in Kashmir.

Official data reveals that out of the daily 100 childbirths, approximately 65 percent involve caesarean sections, while the remaining 35 percent are normal deliveries.

Lal Ded Hospital not only serves as a primary maternity healthcare institute in Kashmir but also handles a substantial number of referrals. Daily, the hospital witnesses around 30, implying 900 referrals per month, encompassing both justified and, at times, unjustified cases, according to doctors at LD Hospital.

“In the past, expectant mothers in Kashmir were often referred to LD Hospital at the time of deliveries from various hospitals. However, there has been a notable shift in the approach to maternal healthcare,” said a medico.

Elaborating, she said there is now an emphasis on early and regular Ante-natal Check Ups, encouraging pregnant women to visit LD hospitals well before their delivery date even from remote areas. “This should not happen… imagine a normal pregnant woman travelling 100s kilometres LD hospital for routine check-up,” a doctor said.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Dr Muzaffar Jan, the Medical Superintendent of Lal Ded Hospital, emphasised the hospital’s pivotal role as the primary maternal healthcare institute in Kashmir. Acknowledging the immense expectations of the people, he expressed the hospital’s commitment to meeting those expectations through dedicated efforts.

Dr Jan highlighted the substantial patient influx, stating, “on a daily basis, we see close to 900-1000 patients in our Gynaecology, Immunology, and Neonatology sections and average 100 childbirths daily. The rush is significant, but we have enhanced our capacity to provide quality healthcare services.”

Dr Jan shared that on average LD hospital receives 900 referrals on an average per month.

“On average, our bed occupancy rate ranges from 60 to 70 percent, reflecting our ability to handle the patient load efficiently.”

Addressing the rising percentage of caesarean sections, Dr Jan assured that the hospital’s first preference is normal childbirth. He explained, “Our team of doctors examines patients before suggesting a C-Section, following a standard protocol at Lal Ded Hospital. Normal deliveries are beneficial for both the mother and the hospital, saving time and resources.”

Dr Jan, who has prioritised better healthcare, sanitation, and a friendly atmosphere since assuming the role of Medical Superintendent, reiterated the hospital’s commitment to providing comprehensive and high-quality maternal care to the community.