DAK calls for rational use of antibiotics

Srinagar: The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday called for the rational use of antibiotics.
“Irrational use of antibiotics is responsible for unprecedented levels of antibiotic resistance in Kashmir valley,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan on world antimicrobial awareness week.
Dr. Hassan said more than two third of antibiotics are either given unnecessarily or used improperly. “Antibiotics are prescribed for viral infections against which they have no effect. You go to a doctor with a cold or flu; you will walk away with a prescription for antibiotics.”
“Every time you have a fever, you are given an antibiotic. Every fever is not because of infection and does not require an antibiotic,” he said adding “antibiotics find their way in prescriptions for viral diarrhea, sore throats, ear , and sinus discharges.”
The DAK President said misuse of antibiotics has assumed serious proportions due to widespread over-the-counter sale of antibiotics.
“Chemist shops give antibiotics for everything from malaise, fatigue, body aches to headache,” he said.
Dr Nisar said inappropriate use of antibiotics has turned hospitals into breeding grounds for deadly bacteria that are resistant to all antibiotics.