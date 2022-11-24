DAK calls for rational use of antibiotics

Srinagar: The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday called for the rational use of antibiotics.

“Irrational use of antibiotics is responsible for unprecedented levels of antibiotic resistance in Kashmir valley,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan on world antimicrobial awareness week.

Dr. Hassan said more than two third of antibiotics are either given unnecessarily or used improperly. “Antibiotics are prescribed for viral infections against which they have no effect. You go to a doctor with a cold or flu; you will walk away with a prescription for antibiotics.”