DAK demands medical university for Kashmir on Doctors’ Day

“Medical university in Kashmir is the need of the hour” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan. Dr Hassan said Jammu and Kashmir has dozens of medical institutions, including medical, dental and paramedical colleges, which are currently affiliated to Kashmir and Jammu universities while claiming the two universities are "already overburdened with the affairs of their own academic institutions and find it hard to cater to the needs of thousands of medical and paramedical students".

“In absence of medical university, medical students suffer immensely as examination, results and awarding of degrees often get delayed,” he said. The DAK President said medical university would give "new direction to medical curriculum that would change the health care scenario in JK".