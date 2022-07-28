DAK seeks establishment of liver transplant facility in Kashmir

“There is epidemic of chronic hepatitis B and C infection in Kashmir which are the most common causes of end stage liver disease,” he said adding “Kashmir is the capital of fatty liver disease patients which is the leading cause of chronic liver disease.”

The DAK President said while the availability of liver transplantation has transformed the lives of patients with advanced liver disease, in Kashmir they continue to be in despair and seem to have no hope of survival. “It is painful to see salvageable liver failure patients dying due to lack of liver transplant facility,” he added.

Dr Nisar said in 2013 a liver transplant unit was approved for SKIMS hospital, but since then nothing has been done to make this life-saving unit functional.

“A yearly grant of Rupees one crore was sanctioned for placement of trained staff, but till date no infrastructure has been put in place and no staff was trained,” he said.