DAK seeks monkeypox testing facility at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 5: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday has sought monkeypox testing facility at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar of Kashmir valley.
“That would help in quicker testing of suspected monkeypox virus samples and hasten detection of cases,” said DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan.
Dr Hassan said, “We have the recommended bio-safety level 3 lab at GMC Srinagar and machine to do the tests. We have the laboratory expertise in molecular detection of the virus. We need diagnostic testing kits and we will be doing the tests,” he said.
Dr Hassan added that it is imperative to enhance laboratory preparedness which is crucial to tackle the looming public health threat posed by monkeypox.
The DAK President said according to the guideline of the Union Health Ministry only “suspected cases” and contacts that are symptomatic are to be tested for monkeypox.