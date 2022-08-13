DAK urges people to donate organs on World Organ Donation Day

“There is a dire need to create awareness among the people about the importance of organ donation,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said organ donation is one of the greatest medical gifts to humanity. It transforms death into life.

“Many lives can be saved through organ donation,” he said.

The DAK President said even though the success of living donor transplantation has saved many lives, cadaveric (deceased) organ donation has changed this scenario as each donor will give a new lease of life to 8 patients.