DAK urges people to get influenza vaccine ahead of possible bad flu season

“We are expecting a severe flu season, making this year’s flu shot all the more critical,” said DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said the past two flu seasons have been milder than usual, with low numbers of cases and very few hospitalizations.

The decline was because of Covid precautions such as face masking and social distancing. People were also traveling less during the height of pandemic.

“Now that people are out without masks, travelling extensively, business has resumed and children are back to schools, there are more opportunities for the virus to circulate and flu could make a comeback,” he said.